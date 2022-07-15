Who's Hiring?
Ogallala Commons Playa Field Day to take place in Panhandle

Ogallala Commons
Ogallala Commons(Ogallala Commons)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Ogallala Commons is holding a Playa Field Day in Panhandle on July 26.

Topics include the preservation of grassland playas in Panhandle and Carson County.

The field day will be 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Carson County War Memorial Building in Panhandle.

Doors open at 9:00 a.m. with registration and refreshments available.

Activities include presentations on playa ecosystems, educating youth on the High Plains Water Cycle and information about the Texas Playa Conservation Initiative.

The group will have a catered lunch at 11:30 a.m. before departing to visit a playa located on the outskirts of Panhandle.

