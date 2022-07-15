Who's Hiring?
‘I really did feel amazed’: WT senior brings Panhandle voice to national organization

Drew Helterbran, a senior communications major at WT, worked earlier this week with the National Millennial and Gen Z Community organization in Charlotte, NC.
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One West Texas A&M student met with the National Millennial and Gen Z Community organization this week to bring represent not only to his generation, but also to the Panhandle.

Drew Helterbran, a senior digital communication and media major from Amarillo, said he worked with companies and other university students from across the country.

The students and corporation representatives met in Charlotte, NC for three days this week.

“Coming from, a relatively small area, I felt that I really did feel amazed and proud to show off what WT, what the Panhandle, what Amarillo can do,” Helterbran said.

The WT senior added he learned a lot and the companies were receptive to his input.

“They asked questions about like, ‘What do you value in a company: compensation or benefits,’ Helterbran said. “I remember my response to that was ‘Why not both?’”

Helterbran said he works for a local company as a production assistant, adding his dream job would be to working as an audio engineer for the gaming company Bungie.

