Heat Sticks Around

The high pressure system continues its trend of setting up right over our area, continuing our trend of high heat. Triple digits are expected yet again today with mostly sunny skies with a light breeze. More of the same is expected for the weekend, with an outside chance of an isolated storm or two late Saturday into early Sunday. But going back to the heat, Heat Advisories are expected in some parts of the region today, meaning highs could be close to 105, which is a dangerous level of heat, so make sure you and your loved ones have the means to stay cool.

