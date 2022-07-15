Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Heat Sticks Around

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The high pressure system continues its trend of setting up right over our area, continuing our trend of high heat. Triple digits are expected yet again today with mostly sunny skies with a light breeze. More of the same is expected for the weekend, with an outside chance of an isolated storm or two late Saturday into early Sunday. But going back to the heat, Heat Advisories are expected in some parts of the region today, meaning highs could be close to 105, which is a dangerous level of heat, so make sure you and your loved ones have the means to stay cool.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Amarillo police identified possible suspect involved in hitting motorcycle officer with car
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after assaulting motorcycle officer with car on Monday
The suspect seen on security camera footage
Amarillo police search for man suspected of recording juvenile in changing room
Adam Banbury, initially charged with intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault, now...
Amarillo man pleads guilty for killing 2, injuring 4 in 2018 crash
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Hot Hot Hot
Shelden Web Graphic
Steady Triple Digits
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Hanging Near 100
Shelden Web Graphic
Heat Wave