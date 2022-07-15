Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Hasbro’s new ‘Selfie Series’ will turn you into an action figure

Hasbro is unveiling its "Selfie Series," which gives people the chance to create a 6-inch action figure of themselves. (Source: Hasbro/Formlabs)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now is your chance to become an action figure.

Hasbro is unveiling its “Selfie Series,” which gives people the chance to create a 6-inch action figure of themselves.

To do so, consumers have to download the Hasbro Pulse app, log into an account and scan their faces. Hasbro will then team up with 3D printing company Formlabs to make you into an action figure. You’ll be able to choose your outfit from a range of popular Hasbro toys, like G.I. Joe or Power Rangers.

Once that’s done, the character will be mailed to your front door.

A preview of the “Selfie Series” will be available at the San Diego Comic-Con next week.

More information can be found on Hasbro’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Amarillo police identified possible suspect involved in hitting motorcycle officer with car
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after assaulting motorcycle officer with car on Monday
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
Adam Banbury, initially charged with intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault, now...
Amarillo man pleads guilty for killing 2, injuring 4 in 2018 crash
The suspect seen on security camera footage
Amarillo police search for man suspected of recording juvenile in changing room

Latest News

Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in...
2 suspects arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings
The Potter County jury has indicted a woman who was charged with first degree murder from a...
Amarillo woman acquitted from charges for 2018 murder
FILE - Russian forces pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from Ukraine.
Ukrainian rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia
Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy to install new generation of meters in Texas
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
Georgia DA considers seeking Trump testimony in 2020 probe