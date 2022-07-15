Deaf Smith County needing more employees before opening new jail

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Deaf Smith County recently received its letters to house inmates and staff at the new jail, but still cannot move inmates in until they hire more employees.

Due to standards and ratio rules set by the Texas Commission on jail standards, they need about 10 more employees, including jailers before opening its doors to the $32 million project.

“There are standards that we have to meet through the Texas commission on jail standards to actually have a larger number of inmates we have to have a larger number of employees due to ratio standards,” said J. Dale Butler, Deaf Smith County Sheriff.

There are different openings still for the jail, and those who may be interested are encouraged to apply.

“Right now we are looking for jailers to fill the positions that we have open. We are encouraging everyone who is wanting to get on with us to please apply and send it to us,” said J. Dale Butler.

They also are not opening doors until after an open house for the public.

Residents are welcomed and encouraged to stop by the new jail August 19, and August 20, for a tour.

They will be able to see what they have paid for, and how the new jail will benefit the county.

“We are going to try after the open house to get inmates started moving over here, it depends on the next month how many we can get hired as to when we can bring them all home. We may have to still house a few out until we can get enough employees to safely and securely run the jail,” said J. Dale Butler.

