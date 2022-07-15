Who's Hiring?
Cornhole tournament benefitting Panhandle Breast Health is Saturday

SOURCE: Panhandle Breast Health
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Pitch For Purpose Cornhole Tournament benefiting Panhandle Breast Health is Saturday.

Registration for the tournament takes place at 9:00 a.m. at the Amarillo Elk Lodge.

There will also be a silent auction, a 50/50 long toss challenge and a raffle.

Proceeds will go to area breast health awareness initiatives, education and mammogram screenings.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

