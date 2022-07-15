Cornhole tournament benefitting Panhandle Breast Health is Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Pitch For Purpose Cornhole Tournament benefiting Panhandle Breast Health is Saturday.

Registration for the tournament takes place at 9:00 a.m. at the Amarillo Elk Lodge.

There will also be a silent auction, a 50/50 long toss challenge and a raffle.

Proceeds will go to area breast health awareness initiatives, education and mammogram screenings.

