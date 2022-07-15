The Bridge: Children drop off safety during the Summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Summer is a time for fun, especially for children, however it can also be a dangerous time.

Dropping off your children at places might not always be as safe as it seems. The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center encourages parents to try sending children to more structured activities with adult supervision.

Places such as the pool, movies and the mall can be dangerous if your child is not supervised.

“We’ve had children who have been at the mall and are approached by adults who they don’t know asking them to go to other locations with them, children at pools that things have happened in the water where adult supervision is less,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

The Bridge says these places are where those who don’t have children’s best interest go to seek out targets.

“They may not take that child in a kidnapping situation, but they may exchange phone numbers or may exchange social media and usernames, so they can start communicating and ultimately lead down the wrong path,” said Mckenzie Price, program director, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

It is encouraged to speak with your child after these activities and also to check phones and social media for any strange activity.

Bohannon says it is important to take the extra time being creative and seeking safe activities for your children.

“If you don’t take that extra time on the front end you’re going to spend a lot of time dealing with assault issues, counseling issues physical harm there’s so many things that five minutes here can save a lifetime of trauma,” said Bohannon.

The Bridge is also here to help if you need advice and can walk you through a thought process.

You can contact the center at (806) 372-2873.

NewsChannel10 will have monthly segments with the bridge regarding children safety, next month is about back-to-school.

