Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Boy, 5, fatally shoots 8-year-old brother at Arkansas home, police say

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will...
The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Arkansas boy fatally shot his 8-year-old brother in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting with an unsecured gun.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the 8-year-old was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon at a home in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles south of Little Rock.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woods told the Pine Bluff Commercial that the 5-year-old and four other siblings will be placed in the custody of a relative pending an investigation.

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Amarillo police identified possible suspect involved in hitting motorcycle officer with car
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after assaulting motorcycle officer with car on Monday
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
Adam Banbury, initially charged with intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault, now...
Amarillo man pleads guilty for killing 2, injuring 4 in 2018 crash
The suspect seen on security camera footage
Amarillo police search for man suspected of recording juvenile in changing room

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is shown during a Thursday press conference. The House on Friday is...
House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim
Musser Park is open for public use after new trail extension.
Muscatine playground reopens to public
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident
FILE - Jim Thorpe, famed American athlete and former U.S. Olympic great, center, sets a fast...
Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner of 1912 Olympic gold medals