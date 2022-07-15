Who's Hiring?
Amarillo woman acquitted from charges for 2018 murder

The Potter County jury has indicted a woman who was charged with first degree murder from a...
The Potter County jury has indicted a woman who was charged with first degree murder from a 2018 case on Thursday.(Source: Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County jury has acquitted a woman who was charged with first degree murder from a 2018 case on Thursday.

According to court documents, the First Degree Murder trial of Desiray Burk has ended with a verdict of acquittal Thursday evening.

Documents say on May 6, 2018, Burks was charged with the murder of Garyan Cain that was committed on May 5, 2018.

After arrest, Burks was held in the Potter County Jail until 2021.

The criminal complaint claimed Burks had shot Cain. The testimony revealed that Cain had confronted Burks with a pistol and a struggle took place.

A state pathologist confirmed the cause of death was a bullet entry to the lower neck.

