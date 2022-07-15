Amarillo nonprofit hosting women’s empowerment event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new Amarillo nonprofit is hosting a women’s empowerment event.

‘The 4 Projects’ will be hosting their launch event on Saturday, July 30.

It will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the ‘Moment Event Center.’

Tickets are $60 and come with lunch - a succulent arrangement class and several speakers.

You can also get an online all access pass for just $25.

