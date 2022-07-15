5th annual Water Bash to take place at Bones Hooks Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 5th annual Water Bash will take place at Bones Hooks Park Saturday, July 30.

Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food, is hosting the event along with other community partners.

The public event will feature water balloon and water gun wars for kids, food, games and more.

It will also include special guests, Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Fire Department, where children can dunk-a-cop and get sprayed by the fire department.

During the event, kids can be registered for free school supplies, haircuts, free eye exams, teeth cleanings and clothing that will be happening at the 6th annual Braids and Fades event happening August 14.

The goal of water bash is to start getting donations for the other event.

This year’s goal is even bigger than previous years.

“Our goal was higher because of the inflation and things of that nature, we know there will be a greater need for school supplies and things this year, so not only by setting our goal high we need more donations,” said Tremaine Brown.

Brown says the whole idea behind these events is to make sure kids start school, ready to learn.

He also says all children are welcome no matter from what part of town.

If you can’t make it out to Water Bash you can also register your kids at Bones Hooks Park this Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and the following Saturday, July 23 as well.

