WATER WASTERS: It’s the city’s problem

By Greg Kerr
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With water conservation a big deal in the Panhandle, we all have to do our part to keep it flowing — not overflowing.

Pictures were sent to NewsChannel 10 by a concerned viewer.

They found wayward sprinklers in what appears to be water waste. Several sprinklers were gushing large amounts of water with very little regulation.

At first, it was believed it was coming from the Osage Water Plant near the road, located at 3701 S. Osage St,

NewsChannel 10 made a call to the facility superintendent and sent him the pictures.

After a review and a few conversations, the superintendent realized the sprinkler issue was south of his location — and the property belongs to the city of Amarillo.

The superintendent passed the information along to the city for repairs.

If you see anything non-residential that appears to be a waste of water, send out your pictures or video. We may use it on NewsChannel 10 “Water Wasters Wednesday.”

Send your pictures or videos at waterwasters@newschannel10.com

