Volunteer Day set for Saturday, to help landscape home for injured veteran in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Volunteers can help landscape a future home for an injured veteran this Saturday in Amarillo.

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a nonprofit organization, is hosting Volunteer Day, which starts at 9:00 a.m. on July 16 at 14600 Della Lane. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m.

Those who attend will help landscape Army Specialist Harry Stokes’ future specially adapted custom home, HFOT said.

SPC HARRY V. STOKES (Home For Our Troops)

On June 3, 2012, Stokes was severely injured in Afghanistan when he was on patrol and stepped on an improvised explosive device.

The blast was followed by an ambush.

The initial explosive device amputated his right leg and left foot. Doctors eventually had to amputate his left leg below the knee.

The new home for Stokes has more than 40 adaptations, including lower countertops and roll under sinks.

Volunteers will lay sod and plant trees and flowers in preparation for Stokes’ homecoming. Volunteers are asked to bring gardening gloves and small garden tools.

Stokes will be given his home at a Key Ceremony event soon, HFOT said.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.