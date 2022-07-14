Who's Hiring?
‘Those prejudices are abhorrent’: WT creates marker commenting on J. Evetts Haley’s segregationist policies

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has placed a marker next to J. Evetts Haley’s original historical marker commenting on his segregationist policies.

J. Evetts Haley was a historian, rancher, and political activist born in Belton.

He was appointed field secretary of the Panhandle Plains Historical Society and was posthumously awarded the WTAMU Alumni Association’s 2013 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The West Texas A&M University marker reads, “J. Evetts Haley was field secretary of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Society from 1925 to 1929. His work was critical to the development of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and preservation of regional history. Haley ran in the 1956 Texas gubermatorial primary vowing to continue segregation of public schools following the U.S. Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education. Those prejudices are abhorrent to the West Texas A&M University, West Texans, and, judging by his unsuccessful run, to Texans in this era. West Texas A&M University has a commitment to the dignity of all persons which contributes to intellectual growth, understanding, and engaged citizenship in our communities. ‘The more you know of your history, the more liberated you are.’ - Maya Angelou.”

WT President Walter Wendler told the publication Inside Higher Ed he believes the added marker presents “a more complete picture of history, the man, and his contributions.”

West Texas A&M University creates marker commenting on J. Evetts Haley segregationist policies(Source: Reddit)

