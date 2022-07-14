Steady Triple Digits

That pesky high pressure system looks to put us under a heat wave for the foreseeable future. For your Thursday, we’ll see temperatures climbing into the 90s for the mid-morning, and triple digits are likely for the afternoon. Heat advisories are likely in the warmest parts of the area, especially in places like Palo Duro Canyon. Winds will steadily be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Rain chances look to stay away until perhaps next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.