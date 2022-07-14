Social Workers: Afghan refugees are assimilating well in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two social workers say the majority of Afghan refugees Amarillo began accepting last year are assimilating well to West Texas.

The human rights crisis in Afghanistan has dramatically worsened following the return of the Taliban to power as the U.S. left its more than 20 year military presence in the country.

Two organizations, Catholic Charities and Refugee Services of Texas, have worked to relocate hundreds of Afghan refugees.

Executive Director of Catholic Charities Jeff Gulde said the Afghan refugees are strong-willed and add economic and cultural value to Amarillo.

“This new life is to give their family a chance, not only to live but to excel,” Gulde said. “That push for excellence helps drive all of us, as we all pursue excellence. There’s a community drive for that, and we all know Amarillo is absolutely geared that way.”

Gulde added Catholic Charities has educational programs and legal services, among other forms of aid.

Director of the area Refugee Services of Texas Andrea Soliz said the majority of the hundreds of Afghan refugees have assimilated well to the area and are self-sufficient.

“Self-sufficiency means that the clients are able to live on their own,” Soliz said. “It usually means they’re off of benefits, off of any type of government assistance, and that they are living well on their own.”

Gulde noted Catholic Charities can always use donations and volunteers, and he said going to the organizations website or Facebook page is the best way to get in contact.

