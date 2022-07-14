Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Social Workers: Afghan refugees are assimilating well in Amarillo

Social workers say Afghan refugees are assimilating well into the Amarillo community.
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two social workers say the majority of Afghan refugees Amarillo began accepting last year are assimilating well to West Texas.

The human rights crisis in Afghanistan has dramatically worsened following the return of the Taliban to power as the U.S. left its more than 20 year military presence in the country.

Two organizations, Catholic Charities and Refugee Services of Texas, have worked to relocate hundreds of Afghan refugees.

Executive Director of Catholic Charities Jeff Gulde said the Afghan refugees are strong-willed and add economic and cultural value to Amarillo.

“This new life is to give their family a chance, not only to live but to excel,” Gulde said. “That push for excellence helps drive all of us, as we all pursue excellence. There’s a community drive for that, and we all know Amarillo is absolutely geared that way.”

Gulde added Catholic Charities has educational programs and legal services, among other forms of aid.

Director of the area Refugee Services of Texas Andrea Soliz said the majority of the hundreds of Afghan refugees have assimilated well to the area and are self-sufficient.

“Self-sufficiency means that the clients are able to live on their own,” Soliz said. “It usually means they’re off of benefits, off of any type of government assistance, and that they are living well on their own.”

Gulde noted Catholic Charities can always use donations and volunteers, and he said going to the organizations website or Facebook page is the best way to get in contact.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police identified possible suspect involved in hitting motorcycle officer with car
Amarillo police identified possible suspect involved in hitting motorcycle officer with car
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Eliosbeth Rojas is facing charges after court documents say he was caught on camera stealing...
Man accused of stealing ‘armfuls of mail’ from Amarillo National Bank customers
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect involved in shooting a home near Pittsburg Street,...
Amarillo police looking for suspect involved in shooting into home at Pittsburg Street
Saints Roost Expedition Company
New in Amarillo: Adventure awaits in the Texas plains, beef jerky business opens, boutique expands

Latest News

Hot Hot Hot
Erasmo Vega
Portales man found guilty of 2018 rape case
SPC HARRY V. STOKES
Volunteer Day set for Saturday, to help landscape home for injured veteran in Amarillo
America's Small Business Development Centers (PRNewsFoto/America's SBDC) (PRNewsfoto/America's...
Pitch competition applications open for women small business owners