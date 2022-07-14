Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Portales man found guilty of 2018 rape case

Erasmo Vega
Erasmo Vega(Ninth Judicial District Attorney)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - A Portales man was found guilty today, stemming from a 2018 rape case.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney said a jury found 54-year-old Erasmo Vega guilty of criminal sexual penetration, a third degree felony.

On Dec. 15, 2018, police were working a sexual assault case. The victim said Vega came over to her home to hang out and watch a movie.

While watching the movie, Vega told her, “you can give your love to your husband and give your body to me.”

She fell asleep and woke up to Vega taking her clothes off. He then raped her.

She tried to push him in the face and broke a lens out of his glasses.

During investigation, police found a lens on the bed and took a picture of a small scratch on the woman’s hand.

DNA was also collected and concluded that Vega’s DNA was found on the woman’s cheek and neck.

The Honorable Donna Mowrer presided over the jury trial and sentenced Vega to the maximum punishment of three years in the Department of Corrections followed by lifetime parole and lifetime sex offender registration.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police identified possible suspect involved in hitting motorcycle officer with car
Amarillo police identified possible suspect involved in hitting motorcycle officer with car
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Eliosbeth Rojas is facing charges after court documents say he was caught on camera stealing...
Man accused of stealing ‘armfuls of mail’ from Amarillo National Bank customers
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect involved in shooting a home near Pittsburg Street,...
Amarillo police looking for suspect involved in shooting into home at Pittsburg Street
Saints Roost Expedition Company
New in Amarillo: Adventure awaits in the Texas plains, beef jerky business opens, boutique expands

Latest News

Afghan immigrants assimilating to Panhandle.
Social Workers: Afghan refugees are assimilating well in Amarillo
Hot Hot Hot
SPC HARRY V. STOKES
Volunteer Day set for Saturday, to help landscape home for injured veteran in Amarillo
America's Small Business Development Centers (PRNewsFoto/America's SBDC) (PRNewsfoto/America's...
Pitch competition applications open for women small business owners