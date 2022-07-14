Pitch competition applications open for women small business owners

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Women who own small businesses in Texas can apply to a pitch competition to win $7,000.

America’s Small Business Development Center at West Texas A&M University said one winner from each region of Texas will receive the money from the Beacon State Fund, which is funded by the Governor’s Commission for Women.

In the application, women small business owners who are interested will need to explain the challenges their businesses faces and the creative solutions, tactics and adjustments used to face these challenges.

Deadline for applications is July 31.

Last year’s West Texas Winner was Marcie Rae, the owner of Marcella’s Furs in Amarillo. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she created a program to offer a way for people to get out and gain back a sense of community.

To learn more information on how to apply, call America’s SBDC at WTAMU at (806) 651-5151 or email coordinator@wtsbdc.com

