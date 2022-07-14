Who's Hiring?
Clovis police: More than 1 person shot a weapon in weekend homicide

Clovis authorities are learning new details concerning a homicide that happened over the weekend.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis authorities are learning new details concerning a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Clovis Police Department said 22-year-old Victor Davila died from a gunshot wound and a black Dodge pickup crashing into a home.

Two women, identified as 55-year-old Rebecca Diaz-Ramirez and 27-year-old Janeth Ramirez were also injured during the shooting.

Police said their investigation shows that the two women were not targeted during the shooting and were innocent bystanders.

Police also learned that more than one person was involved in shooting a weapon during this incident.

The identity of those involved have not been confirmed.

The Major Crimes Unit with assistance from the CPD’s Special Operations Unit and Patrol Division is still actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CPD at (575) 769-1921.

