City officials ask residents to claim tiles at Clovis theater

The city of Clovis is renovating Lyceum Theater, located in Clovis’ downtown area.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Anyone who bought tiles to help renovate Clovis’ historic theater can pick them up now.

The city of Clovis is renovating Lyceum Theater, located in Clovis’ downtown area.

Years ago, individuals bought tiles to support the theater’s preservation, which were located on the sidewalk at the entrance to the facility.

They were removed due to sidewalk improvements.

Anyone who wants the tiles they bought are asked to visit the theater on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Anyone who can’t pick up them up on that day are asked to call the city manager’s office at (575) 763-9653 before 5:00 p.m. on July 22.

Tiles that are not claimed will be discarded.

