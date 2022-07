CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis has announced a new logo for the Hillcrest Park Zoo.

The new branding highlights the State of New Mexico and a giraffe, which is the zoo’s most popular exhibit.

The Zoo Director is hoping the branding refresh can make the zoo a major tourist destination in the region.

