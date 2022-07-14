City of Amarillo cutting down trash pick up due to shortage of staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo announced they will be cutting down trash pick up to one day a week from two due to only being 50 percent staffed currently, causing a lot of uproar in the community, and across the Panhandle some are seeing the same issue, while some others are not.

Outside the city limits Starky’s Trash Service is not experiencing a shortage of workers.

Mike Starky, owner and CEO of Starky’s Trash service says they does not require the same CDL to drive its trucks since they are smaller then the ones used in the city.

“We do not need a CDL for our truck, they’re small. Right now we’re fully staffed, we have enough employees for all our trucks and an extra so we can rotate around. For the first time in three years were fully staffed,” said Mike Starky.

They also operate outside of the Amarillo City limits, and are not affected by the cities change.

“We are strictly outside the city limits. We do not go inside the city limits of Canyon or Amarillo. It’s easier to get on without a CDL, you do not need a CDL for our truck, they’re small, CDL’s are getting harder to get right now,” said Mike Starky.

Starky’s says it is easier to operate outside the city limits for many reasons.

“Yeah we cover about 900 square miles here. We go all over, to include Bushland and Umbarger, all the way around Amarillo and Canyon. Inside the city you have to license up, bond and a bunch of other stuff,” said Mike Starky.

Other independent trash pick up companies all across the panhandle are experiencing the shortage of workers.

Frank Phillips College offer CDL licenses and say they have seen an increase of people going through the program.

“We are the cheapest in Texas,” said Frank Phillips College. " We have seen a huge increase in the past six months since we added ELDT to the program.”

They also say most of the drivers who are going through the program are going into the agricultural industry to drive grain trucks or they are getting their tanker licenses to deliver milk and other products.

Another program that offers the licenses is Clarendon College, Casey Upton, CDL director at Clarendon College, says they have also seen an increase of applicants to the program.

“There is a massive increase in applications, people going through the program, but they are all going on the road intended of smaller job in the city because the pay is better,” said Casey Upton.

Around the Panhandle the same shortage is happening for most places, Borger Transfer Station said that this is the first time in three years they have been almost fully staffed.

Another trash collection company, Elite Clean Up in Amarillo say they are experiencing a shortage and sometimes work in a two man crew.

Elite Clean Up also says they have raised their pay but still are not seeing any workers.

