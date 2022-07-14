Amarillo police taking applications for 100th Police Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is accepting applications for it’s 100th Police Academy.

The Civil Service Exam for the Academy will be September 10, and Amarillo police will also be holding a Recruiting Event at the Downtown Library on July 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Officers will be present to answer questions.

For any questions, call Sgt. Wes Lang at (806) 378-5251.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.