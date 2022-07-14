Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police search for man suspected of recording juvenile in changing room

The suspect seen on security camera footage
The suspect seen on security camera footage(Amarillo Police Department)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an invasive visual recording case.

Officials said the man is suspected to have taken video of a juvenile in a Walmart changing room.

APD said the man is possibly in his 20s and has blond hair.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, they are asked to call the APD Special Victims Unit at 806-378-3038.

Anonymous tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

