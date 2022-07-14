Amarillo Police: Man arrested after assaulting motorcycle officer with car on Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man who is involved in hitting a motorcycle officer with a car on McMasters Street Monday afternoon.

According to officials, 45-year-old Joseph A Climer Sr was arrested on the charge of Aggravated assault against a public servant.

Yesterday, Amarillo police were able to identify a possible suspect and the vehicle who backed into a motorcycle officer, pushing the bike and the officer around 20 feet back.

Climer Sr was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.