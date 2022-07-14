Amarillo man pleads guilty for killing 2, injuring 4 in 2018 crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing two people and seriously injuring four more in a 2018 wreck on East I- 40.

Court documents show Adam Banbury pleaded guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter and four counts of intoxication assault. Judge Pamela Sirmon sentenced him to twelve years in prison for each of the manslaughter charges and ten years for each of the assault charges.

The wreck involved Banbury rear-ending a van carrying twelve family members from Arizona.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.