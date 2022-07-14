Amarillo City crews working on water main break near South Coulter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City crews are working on a ruptured water main that will leave businesses in the vicinity of South Coulter and Southwest 45th without water for much of the day.

A main under a sidewalk has failed and needs replacing. Notices delivered to businesses said repairs and the water shutdown could run from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

