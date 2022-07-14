Who's Hiring?
Amarillo City crews working on water main break near South Coulter

City crews are working on a ruptured water main that will leave businesses in the vicinity of South Coulter and Southwest 45th without water for much of the day.(City of Marshall Facebook page)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City crews are working on a ruptured water main that will leave businesses in the vicinity of South Coulter and Southwest 45th without water for much of the day.

A main under a sidewalk has failed and needs replacing. Notices delivered to businesses said repairs and the water shutdown could run from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

