Amarillo City crews working on water main break near South Coulter
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City crews are working on a ruptured water main that will leave businesses in the vicinity of South Coulter and Southwest 45th without water for much of the day.
A main under a sidewalk has failed and needs replacing. Notices delivered to businesses said repairs and the water shutdown could run from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
