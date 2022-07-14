Who's Hiring?
Active COVID-19 cases surpasses 2,000 in Amarillo

Combined cases in Potter and Randall counties had previously dropped below 100 in May.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department reported today active COVID-19 cases passed another milestone on their way back up surpassing, 2,000 cases.

Combined cases in Potter and Randall counties had previously dropped below 100 in May.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention rates the community level of infection moderate in Potter County and low in Randall County.

Reported deaths have gone up by three in the past two weeks.

