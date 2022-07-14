Who's Hiring?
1 million pills with fentanyl seized in record bust near Los Angeles

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Los Angeles Field Division, shows some of the seized approximately 1 million fake pills containing fentanyl that were seized when agents served a search warrant, July 5, 2022, at a home in Inglewood, Calif.(DEA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One million pills containing fentanyl were seized during a raid near Los Angeles this month in what the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration called largest bust of its kind in California.

The pills were found when agents served a search warrant July 5 at a home in Inglewood that investigators believe was a stash house with links to Sinaloa cartel traffickers, the DEA said in a statement Thursday.

“This massive seizure disrupted the flow of dangerous amounts of fentanyl into our streets and probably saved many lives,” DEA special agent Bill Bodner said in the statement.

The pills have an estimated street value of $15 to $20 million dollars, officials said.

