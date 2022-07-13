San Jacinto sidewalk repair still open for applicants

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The San Jacinto neighborhood still has applications open for free for 75 percent reduced sidewalk repairs, to help make the neighborhood more walkable.

There are currently 16 homes involved in the project but the neighborhood association expects more once the process starts.

The project will make the neighborhood more walkable for residents, which they say has been needed for many years.

“I think that this historic neighborhood has seen a lot of change over the years, I have lived here. I bought this house about 21 years ago and the sidewalks have just continued to get worse and worse and worse,” said John Boone, San Jacinto resident and association member.

They hope once the process starts that it will encourage others to apply for the repair as well.

“When they start doing the repairs here on my sidewalks I sure hope people are going to see the signs that are going to be put out, and they’re more than welcome to stop and ask me, and I can say ‘hey you can get it done too,’” said Boone.

Boone says the repair to his sidewalk has also began to encourage him to improve their properties.

“When you have the city helping out and showing the attention that they’re giving us, it kinda frees you up to wanna do more stuff. For instance I went out and bought some mulch for around my bushes, just because I can maybe start thinking about beautifying my house now that the sidewalks are going to get repaired,” said Boone.

The application will be a continuous process over the next year, and to apply click here.

