Parents Cafe, set for tomorrow, to help families build strong families

HOPES Amarillo
HOPES Amarillo(HOPES Amarillo)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts in Amarillo are hosting a workshop tomorrow that will help parents build strong families.

The Nurturing Seeds to Grow Strong Families event is 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Central Church of Christ, 1401 S. Madison St.

The Parent Cafe and Empowerment Workshop will have guided conversations with other parents about parental resilience, parenting knowledge and familial communication.

The workshop will also have free activities, food and child care.

To register, call (806) 342-2544.

