New downtown mural shows importance of water to the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new downtown mural on the city of Amarillo facilities building highlights the agricultural history of the Panhandle and the importance of water conservation.

The mural is a result of a coordination between Texas Runs on Water (TRoW), the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District (PGCD), the city of Amarillo and Blank Spaces.

Blank Spaces, a local nonprofit which offers internships to high school students, has painted many murals in the area.

The new mural is right next to the Hodgetown Stadium, and it pays homage to the farming, ranching, and agricultural industries that are important to the region.

Shanda O’Neill, project manager for Blank Spaces, said the internships offered by the nonprofit teach high school students workforce skills while also giving back to the community.

“I’m so thankful that I get to teach these kids and mentor them,” O’Neill said. “We just think it’s really important to give back to our community.”

There will be an official celebration tomorrow at 8th and Johnson where the mural is. Officials, including the mayor, will be there.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.