Lubbock Public Health Department investigating monkeypox virus infection

FILE - Monkeypox
FILE - Monkeypox(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - News release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Health Department has reported the first probable case of Monkeypox within the county. Initial testing was completed on Tuesday at the Texas Tech University Bioterrorism Response Laboratory and confirmatory testing is being done at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is highly likely that this will be a confirmed case therefore follow up by the health department has started.

The communicable disease surveillance group at the City of Lubbock Public Health Department is obtaining details on the case. Identified close contacts to the case will be notified, asked to monitor for symptoms and when clinically appropriate offered vaccine. Currently, the general public is not considered at risk because people with Monkeypox in this outbreak report having close, sustained physical contact with other people who have Monkeypox.

Monkeypox can spread through contact with body fluids, lesions or shared items that have been contaminated with fluids by a person with Monkeypox such as bedding. In some instances, Monkeypox can also spread through respiratory droplets to persons in close proximity after prolonged exposure. Symptoms of Monkeypox may include rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes and body aches.

Suspected or confirmed Monkeypox cases in Lubbock County can be reported to the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806-775-2935.

For more information go to the City of Lubbock Public Health Department website or call the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806-775-2933, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

