The last of any overnight showers will fizzle by mid-morning Wednesday, leaving clearing skies and rising heat, however, not the worst heat we’ll see all week. Skies will be clearing today, with a light breeze out of the southwest, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. Now, an isolated storm or two can not be counted out this afternoon, as heating and leftover boundaries from Tuesday storms could fire off a weak shower, however impacts should stay minimal. Looking ahead, the high pressure system re-asserts itself over the region, more than likely leaving much of, if not the entire region in the triple digits for the rest of the week.

Rain chances look to return around Saturday.

