City of Amarillo temporarily adjusts residential dumpster service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you live in the city of Amarillo and use residential dumpster services, you will soon see a temporary change with your pick up services.

Starting Monday, July 18, residents with dumpster service will receive trash pickup service once a week instead of twice a week.

The city says its been falling behind with current services, blaming it on staffing shortages.

There are currently 18,000 residential dumpsters within city limits.

“A driver can perform about 250 dumpsters a day, on a good day, that’s average across the board, what we would be asking them to do with 20 drivers is to do about 450 of those, they’re already doing a lot of overtime to complete what they’re already doing and we’re still falling behind with that,” said Donny Hooper, director of public works, City of Amarillo.

He says in order to service twice a week, the department needs a minimum of 36 operators.

Right now, 20 out of the 42 positions are currently filled.

Hooper does mention the city is working on the pay and discussing options over the next few days.

Some residents believe with this service change, their monthly bills should change as well, however Hooper says the city ordinance does not change.

Collection frequency. Residential collection frequency for Garbage and Trash placed in plastic bags as required in this article shall be a maximum and normal of twice a week and a minimum of once a week.

Residents with previous service on Mondays and Thursdays each week will be serviced on Monday or Tuesday.

Residents with previous service on Tuesdays and Fridays will receive service on Thursday or Friday.

There is no change in service for residents with polycart and hand collection routes or for commercial collection routes.

Temporary changes to residential dumpster service (City of Amarillo)

Hooper says Amarillo reached out to Dumas, Pampa and Borger because those cities have similar systems in place that work well for their communities.

He believes if it works there, it will also work in Amarillo.

“People say ‘well this is Amarillo it’s a little bigger than those communities.’ Obviously it is, but still people generate the same amount of trash whether they live in Borger, Chicago, Dallas —wherever its at your households are still going to generate the same amount of trash,” said Hooper.

NewsChannel10 reached out to those cities for statements about its services:

“Our residential route is picked up once a week but some of our commercial accounts can request multiple pickups during the week. The system seems to work for us majority of the time when weather cooperates. Obviously, lots of moisture creates havoc on our routes but as a whole it works for us, as we have done this for a very long time.”

“We currently pick up our residential trash twice a week, we have been considering to get it picked up once a week but have not set it up yet. The problem we have is that we have several trucks and they have their routes and we have to run the route completely to find out what containers are full and need to be picked up. Different areas of town will have the containers filled up twice a week and some areas only have the containers filled one week. Our second time around in the routes usually the routes go by faster because we have containers not as full anymore. We do pick up our yard waste containers once a week.”

“We run our residential routes once a week; however, when our drivers get everything done for that week, we try to rerun all the residentials that we can to prevent overflow. It varies from week to week on how much we’re able to rerun — depending upon how heavy the trash usage is/was. We’re usually able to rerun about 20 percent of the residentials each week, sometimes more, sometimes less.”

The city of Amarillo also says if some areas end up needing an additional dumpster it will evaluate those situations and add more if needed.

Some things can also be done by residents to try to save room in dumpsters.

Break down cardboard boxes

Place front yard collections in the front for bulk pick up

Mulching your lawn

You are encouraged to call the city if you run into any problems at (806) 378-6813.

