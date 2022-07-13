Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Public Health hosting free shot clinic Friday

(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department is hosting a free COVID vaccination clinic on Friday.

The clinic will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Golden Spread Electric Cooperative Building at 10th and Fillmore.

First and second doses of the vaccine are available, as well as boosters. The clinic is open to all ages.

No documentation is needed to participate.

