Amarillo Public Health hosting free shot clinic Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department is hosting a free COVID vaccination clinic on Friday.

The clinic will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Golden Spread Electric Cooperative Building at 10th and Fillmore.

First and second doses of the vaccine are available, as well as boosters. The clinic is open to all ages.

No documentation is needed to participate.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.