Amarillo police looking for suspect involved in shooting into home at Pittsburg Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect involved in shooting a home near Pittsburg Street, Saturday morning.

According to officials, on July 9, at 2:33 a.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Pittsburg Street on a shooting.

The suspect pulled up to the home in a white truck, got out of the vehicle, fired multiple times into the home, then left.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

The truck below is the suspects vehicle:

If you have any information about the incident, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

