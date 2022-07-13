Amarillo police identified possible suspect involved in hitting motorcycle officer with car

Who's Hiring?
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified a possible suspect involved in hitting a motorcycle officer with a car on McMasters Street Monday afternoon.

According to officials, Amarillo police were able to identify a possible suspect and the vehicle who backed into a motorcycle officer, pushing the bike and the officer around 20 feet back.

The officer while injured from the incident was able to get a partial license plate.

Officers have located the vehicle.

No charges have been filed at this time and no arrest has been made related to this investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

