AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a hot weekend and day on Monday a cold front is sliding through the Panhandle. Temperatures behind the front are only slightly cooler but highs will be closer to average, low to mid 90s, on Tuesday. There is a slight chance of a few showers or thundershowers in a few spots mainly later in the day. After the brief “cool-down” highs will climb back closer 100 degrees by the end of the week.

