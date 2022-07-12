Who's Hiring?
Slightly Cooler

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a hot weekend and day on Monday a cold front is sliding through the Panhandle. Temperatures behind the front are only slightly cooler but highs will be closer to average, low to mid 90s, on Tuesday. There is a slight chance of a few showers or thundershowers in a few spots mainly later in the day. After the brief “cool-down” highs will climb back closer 100 degrees by the end of the week.

