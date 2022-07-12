Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, woman charged with posing as sick Marine vet, to plead guilty

Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran...
Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran will plead guilty.(BDphoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island woman who authorities say pretended to be a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer to fraudulently collect about $250,000 in veterans benefits and charitable contributions has agreed to plead guilty.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 31-year-old Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, of East Greenwich, signed an agreement under which she will admit to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery, and fraudulent use of medals.

Prosecutors say there’s no record of Cavanaugh ever serving in the U.S. military. She worked as a social worker at a veterans’ hospital.

Cavanaugh’s attorney said he has no comment on the case at this time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a motorcycle officer was hit by a car.
Amarillo police officer hit by car on 3rd and McMasters
Kayln Jade Morgan has been reported missing and was last seen on July 8.
Amarillo police have located missing 17-year-old girl
Amarillo police are investigating after shots were fired while officers responded to a loud...
Amarillo police: Shots fired while officers responded to loud party
The Texas Panhandle is no stranger to snakes, especially during the summer months.
‘Rattlesnakes aren’t generally rattling as much’: Snakes seen across the Texas Panhandle
Saints Roost Expedition Company
New in Amarillo: Adventure awaits in the Texas plains, beef jerky business opens, boutique expands

Latest News

Police arrested and charged Daniel Toy after they say he took photos of women in retail...
Police: Man accused of taking photos of women in public, retail dressing rooms
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition
ERCOT energy conservation appeal does not affect most of the Panhandle.
ERCOT conservation appeal does not affect majority of Panhandle
Public Works Director Donny Hooper told city council members he has 20 drivers and needs at...
Amarillo city leaders hear plans to cut garbage pickup to one time a week
Rick Husband Airport advisory board starting process for new hotel on-site
Rick Husband Airport Advisory Board starting process for new hotel on-site