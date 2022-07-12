Who's Hiring?
Salvation Army asks for donations after damage to building, truck stolen

A broken door at the Salvation Army
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army is asking for help with repairs after their stolen box truck was recovered.

The 26 foot box truck was discovered in a vacant parking lot and is currently in the shop for repairs. Total repair costs are unknown at this time.

The Salvation Army said the ignition, radio and interior need repairs.

Damage was also done to the fence in which the truck was stored. The front glass doors and windows of the Family Store Annex also need repairs.

The Salvation Army is asking that anyone who wishes to help with donations or with repairs contact them at 806-373-6631.

