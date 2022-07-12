Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Rick Husband Airport Advisory Board starting process for new hotel on-site

VIDEO: Rick Husband Airport Advisory Board starting process for new hotel on-site
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rick Husband Airport Advisory Board met today to discuss new additions.

The board is moving forward with the feasibility study for a hotel that connects to the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

The hotel will primarily appeal to business travelers and have special business amenities including conference rooms and room service.

“We’re hoping that we can keep the business travelers who travel through the Amarillo national airport at the airport,” said Michael Conner, director of aviation for city of Amarillo.

Conner says that the feasibility plan still needs to be processed, but wants to start construction in eight to 10 months.

The hotels construction is the first step to develop airport land for more than aviation needs.

“From a holistic standpoint of looking at Amarillo, the east side of Amarillo doesn’t have a lot of those same developments that are on the west side or downtown,” said Conner. “We’d be looking at really developing our land to provide those types of things as well.”

The airport has 500 acres available to develop and wants to use the airport owned land to benefit the community.

“We’ve got so much land here that has just not been developed,” said Conner. “I think we have a lot of opportunity here to really make the east side of Amarillo and the airport area really, really great.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a motorcycle officer was hit by a car.
Amarillo police officer hit by car on 3rd and McMasters
Kayln Jade Morgan has been reported missing and was last seen on July 8.
Amarillo police have located missing 17-year-old girl
Amarillo police are investigating after shots were fired while officers responded to a loud...
Amarillo police: Shots fired while officers responded to loud party
The Texas Panhandle is no stranger to snakes, especially during the summer months.
‘Rattlesnakes aren’t generally rattling as much’: Snakes seen across the Texas Panhandle
Saints Roost Expedition Company
New in Amarillo: Adventure awaits in the Texas plains, beef jerky business opens, boutique expands

Latest News

ERCOT energy conservation appeal does not affect most of the Panhandle.
ERCOT conservation appeal does not affect majority of Panhandle
Public Works Director Donny Hooper told city council members he has 20 drivers and needs at...
Amarillo city leaders hear plans to cut garbage pickup to one time a week
Eliosbeth Rojas is facing charges after court documents say he was caught on camera stealing...
Man accused of stealing ‘armfuls of mail’ from Amarillo National Bank customers
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east