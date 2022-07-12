Rick Husband Airport Advisory Board starting process for new hotel on-site

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rick Husband Airport Advisory Board met today to discuss new additions.

The board is moving forward with the feasibility study for a hotel that connects to the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

The hotel will primarily appeal to business travelers and have special business amenities including conference rooms and room service.

“We’re hoping that we can keep the business travelers who travel through the Amarillo national airport at the airport,” said Michael Conner, director of aviation for city of Amarillo.

Conner says that the feasibility plan still needs to be processed, but wants to start construction in eight to 10 months.

The hotels construction is the first step to develop airport land for more than aviation needs.

“From a holistic standpoint of looking at Amarillo, the east side of Amarillo doesn’t have a lot of those same developments that are on the west side or downtown,” said Conner. “We’d be looking at really developing our land to provide those types of things as well.”

The airport has 500 acres available to develop and wants to use the airport owned land to benefit the community.

“We’ve got so much land here that has just not been developed,” said Conner. “I think we have a lot of opportunity here to really make the east side of Amarillo and the airport area really, really great.”

