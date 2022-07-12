Who's Hiring?
Police investigating Clovis homicide from over the weekend

On Saturday about 12:50 a.m., Clovis Police Department were sent to a home in the 900 block of Connelly Street in reference to gunshots.(Source: Gray News)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday about 12:50 a.m., Clovis Police Department were sent to a home in the 900 block of Connelly Street in reference to gunshots.

A second call reported of a vehicle crashing into a residence at 915 Connelly St.

Officers found a black GMC pick-up truck completely inside the home.

First responders removed a man, 22-year-old Victor Davila, of Friona, from the pickup’s driver side and began administering medical treatment. Davila was found to be a victim from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.

Two women from the home were also injured during the shooting. They were treated and released from a hospital.

Police are investigating the incident and are looking to identify anyone who was in or around the area between the time of 11:30 p.m. on Friday and 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to call CPD at (575) 769-1921.

