New in Amarillo: Adventure awaits in the Texas plains, beef jerky business opens, boutique expands

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is continuing to welcome new businesses and expand other companies.

A new adventure company will take you across the Texas Plains via UTVs, the Panhandle-region is welcoming a new beef jerky business and a local hair salon has added a boutique.

Here’s what’s new in Amarillo.

Kendra Timmons, co-owner of Mosaic Beauty and Boutique, started the business four years ago but recently moved to a new address, allowing them to expand and include a boutique.

“We really wanted to bring in a capsule wardrobe collection that is a little bit different than some of the boutiques around Amarillo,” Timmons said. “These are going to be timeless staple pieces that can stay in your closet way past the next season and for years to come.”

She said they started as a team of seven and grew to a team of 20.

Timmons said Mosaic Beauty and Boutique has created one of the largest hair and makeup companies for bridal and other events in the Texas Panhandle.

Their new location is 2800 Civic Circle, suites 900 through 1000.

Very new to the area is ButcherMan Beef Jerky.

Right now there are two flavors offered — original and spicy.

Store owner Caleb Johnson said he has been making fresh beef jerky for years and has perfected his recipe, with the right spices and process.

The product was born from Johnson’s love of cooking.

The demand for more came from when he began sharing his jerky with friends and coworkers. It eventually grew to a full-time operation.

He hand-cuts each slice and makes each batch of marinade from scratch.

ButcherMan Beef Jerky is located at 3318 S. Georgia St. and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Last but not least is The Saints Roost Expedition Company. Dusty Green and his wife offer guided biking, hiking and safari adventures.

Until COVID-19 hit, they traveled the world filming for PBS.

Now they’re bringing their knowledge to those in the Panhandle-region.

At Caprock Canyons State Park, they said they have a memorable tour at the “Clarity Tunnel.”

“It is the last operating train tunnel in Texas and when the trains pulled out in 1989, the bats moved in,” Green said. “It’s now home to half a million Mexican freetail bats and every night the bats swarm out of the tunnel — a gorgeous display of wildlife spectacular to see.”

Other popular destinations include historic Pole Canyon Ranch and Lake Meredith.

Other popular destinations include historic Pole Canyon Ranch and Lake Meredith.

