Man accused of stealing ‘armfuls of mail’ from Amarillo National Bank customers

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing charges after court documents say he was caught on camera stealing armfuls of mail in Amarillo.

According to court documents, early February 2022, Amarillo National Bank contacted a Postal Inspector about several customers reporting mail thefts.

Customers stated that they have dropped checks in the United States Postal Service Blue collection boxes.

Amarillo police have also received multiple reports of mail thefts happening in Amarillo.

Amarillo National Bank provided fraud affidavits from their customers and the copies of checks.

Subpoenas showed that checks were being intercepted in the mail stream, altered, mobile deposited and withdrawn from several different accounts in Florida, resulting the loss to be around $294,044.61.

Surveillance footage from a post office showed on May 5, at around 12:54 a.m. a dark colored Mercedes with a unreadable temporary paper tag approaching the USPS collection box.

A man wearing blue jeans and a dark colored shirt with a bald head is seen stealing armfuls of mail from the side collection door.

The door requires a specific USPS Arrow Key and was believed that the suspect is in possession of a stolen USPS Arrow key.

Court documents say on July 4, at around 7:58 p.m. at the USPS collection box was burglarized by the same man. Surveillance showed the vehicle was missing the front grill.

The man was filmed approaching the collection box, stealing armfuls of mail and leaving the scene.

Surveillance was conducted near Richard Avenue of a dark Mercedes, missing the front grill showing a Florida license plate. The officials continued surveillance as the vehicle returned with three different license plates from three different states.

After officers found the vehicle near Richard Avenue, they ran a search finding the vehicle to be listed under Eliosbeth Rojas.

On July 5, officers watched Rojas and his wife and children exit their home near Bowie Street and followed the vehicle.

Rojas stopped near South Washington and exited the vehicle with what appeared to be a United Supermarket plastic bag.

Officers lost sight of Rojas, but he returned to the vehicle without the plastic bags.

Once Rojas left the scene officers the retrieved the bags from the dumpster and found they were full of opened mail.

Most of the mail has not been postmarked meaning they have not been processed by USPS and had been stolen.

Officers contacted several of the mail owners about their stolen mail.

Eliosbeth Rojas is facing charges of unlawfully have possession of First Class Mail.

