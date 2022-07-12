Honoring Sgt. Bartlett one year later; Lubbock Co. Sheriff reveals he died saving others in line of fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A harrowing anniversary on the South Plains, Friday marks one year since the hours-long standoff in Levelland that claimed the life of Lubbock County SWAT Commander Joshua Bartlett.

Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe looked back on the July 15, 2021 standoff, recalling Bartlett’s selfless actions in his final moments.

“It was a tough night. It’s hard to find the words to talk about, knowing what had taken place, knowing we had lost Josh, and then the infinite amount of strength of his fellow officers to bring that incident to a close with no further injuries,” Rowe said.

Since Bartlett’s death, there have been many memorials, ceremonies and awards to honor his sacrifice. His service is enshrined at the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial in Washington, D.C. and the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial. He was posthumously given several Law Enforcement Achievement Awards by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. He’s been honored by motorcyclists in the End of Watch: Ride to Remember, his family and friends through a section of highway named in his honor, and soon, a new park dedicated in his name in Levelland.

“It’s sadly a harsh reminder, every time something comes up that, whether it’s doing the job or we hit a moment like we’re in now where it’s just an anniversary date. It all becomes raw again,” Rowe said.

Rowe says there have been several discussions and evaluations about what happened that day. He says when they arrived on scene, his SWAT team noticed the perimeter was probably too close.

“There has been a lot of discussion and a lot of processes we’ve gone through to evaluate how that evening unfolded from basically the first shot. At the point that our team arrives on scene and sees, perimeter is probably too too close and he’s been firing off shots trying to get that pushed out. Of course, with Josh and the Levelland sergeant they were hit early on, not too long after their initial arrival on scene. But once once everything had gotten back under control, as much as you can use that term in a situation like that, everything was running by the numbers at that point. Negotiators were talking back and forth and trying to encourage him to end that siege peacefully,” Rowe said.

The standoff started with a call from a neighbor that 22-year-old Omar Soto-Chavira was lying naked in the street. Investigators say it escalated to him barricading himself and firing at law enforcement.

“These types of things can happen strictly because responding law enforcement may not know exactly what they’ve got,” Rowe said.

That’s when Soto-Chavira shot Sgt. Detective Shawn Wilson in the head, Lubbock Deputy Josh Bartlett in the neck and a third Lubbock Deputy in the hand.

“There’s an old saying out there that no plan ever survives first contact with the enemy. And let there be no mistake the suspect in this particular case was prepared,” Rowe said.

Rowe says Bartlett died doing what he loved to do, describing his heroism through his final moments.

“Josh did what Josh would always do. He recognized that there were people in a line of fire that were danger close and his first mission was to try to get them moved back, get them out of the line of fire and he was moving to do that. The cowardly actions of an individual took Josh’s life that day.”

Rowe says his biggest concern always goes back to the Bartlett family. He hopes his office has been able to support them through the loss.

“But the main thing is, support hasn’t ended. It will continue from here on out. I certainly meant what I said during the service, which is although Josh may be gone, he certainly will not be forgotten.”

For the Sheriff’s Department, Rowe says it’s an impossible task to expect a full recovery when an agency loses one of their own.

“We’re committed to a mission here, bottom line, and that is we’re going to do everything in our power to keep the citizens of Lubbock County and the surrounding counties that we support from time to time as safe as we possibly can. The job must go on,” Rowe said.

Soto-Chavira is charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder. Rowe says more charges are probably coming. KCBD Newschannel 11 reached out to Hockley County District Attorney Angela Overman for an update on the case, but hasn’t heard back yet. Rowe says this case will work at the pace of the courts, which is unfortunately slow across the state right now.

