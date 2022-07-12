ERCOT conservation appeal does not affect majority of Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texans to conserve energy this week amid high temperatures.

ERCOT is often referred to as the “Texas power grid.”

While it manages most of Texas, only three Texas Panhandle counties are under its management: Briscoe, Hall and Childress.

The other 23 counties in the Panhandle-region are under the management of the Southwest Power Pool Corporation (SPP), which currently only has a “resource advisory,” at the moment.

Wes Reeves, senior media relations representative for Xcel Energy in Amarillo, said this precaution has no affect on customers.

“It’s just to put everyone on alert that this is going to be a really high-load week,” Reeves said. “It’s just something from an operational point of view that we’re watching.”

The ERCOT energy conservation appeal asks Texans to turn off major appliances between 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Reeves said the only difference in their operations for the moment is that they will not be doing elective operational work on facilities.

He added SPP has plenty of reserve energy at the moment, and they do not foresee any power grid failures in the Panhandle area.

“When you hear about issues in ERCOT, we’re not necessarily immune to those issues,” Reeves said. “But for instance, this week we’re not issuing conservation appeals in our area because we have adequate resources, plus a lot of reserves to draw upon.”

