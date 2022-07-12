Who's Hiring?
Enjoy the Heat Relief While it Lasts

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
An overnight cold front is bringing much needed heat relief to the area after we saw 104 for Monday. Showers and thunderstorms in the northwest are dissipating prior to sunrise after dropping large amounts of rainfall in some areas. Throughout Tuesday, skies will stay mostly cloudy with winds out of the northeast. Going into this evening and tonight, we’ll see more showers and storms form off the mountains of New Mexico, the big question is will they reach us? Heavier chances look to stay to the west, in eastern New Mexico, but a stray shower or two could venture into the western panhandle thanks to outflow boundaries from lingering storms.

The rest of the forecast beyond Tuesday looks to be hotter and sunnier with very small chances for rain coming Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

