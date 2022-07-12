Who's Hiring?
Clovis Community College expanding to provide better rural healthcare

By Nicole Williams
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clovis Community College is expanding its allied healthcare programs to help provide students with more opportunities.

The $4 million expansion project will be funded by the state grant which was matched to a donation by Don Donner, who has a strong passion for healthcare education.

“Don Bonner and his wife have also had a passion for nursing education because of the care they need and receive. This is his legacy, he wants to know that nursing education on this side of the state is everything it can be,” said Dr. Robin Jones, executive vice president of academic affairs for Clovis Community College.

The expansion will include a new simulation lab, larger areas for students to gather, hands on experience and will allow more students to join the nursing program, the radiologic technology program and other programs.

“Our simulation lab only has about five rooms, there was a need for a bigger simulation room. We wanted a space where we could combine all of those healthcare modalities together so they could learn how to function together as a healthcare team prior to graduation and going into the healthcare setting,” said Jones.

Along with providing more opportunities to students, the expansion will provide the rural areas of eastern New Mexico with closer access to healthcare.

“If we don’t have rural healthcare then we will have to travel. Our closest hospitals obviously are in Amarillo and Lubbock, that’s 110 miles away. We have to make sure that the rural areas are staffed with competent providers because this is our first step of care,” said Jones.

The expansion will allow students to gain more knowledge and experience before graduating.

“The ability to provide a healthcare to provide a healthcare opportunity for our students that they did not have until this point. The ability to be able to bring area healthcare providers in and use that facility,” said Jones.

The school is expecting to break ground early next year.

