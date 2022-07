AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have received multiple calls about a gas odor throughout the City of Amarillo.

Officials say Atmos Energy is aware of the gas odor and is currently investigating to locate the source of the odor.

If you have any concerns about the gas odor, call Atmos Energy at (888) 286-6700.

